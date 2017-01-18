Call for Nominations – D&I for Participation Focus Groups

The heart of Mozilla is people – we are committed to a community that invites in and empowers people to participate fully, introduce new ideas and inspire others, regardless of background, family status, gender, gender identity or expression, sex, sexual orientation, native language, age, ability, race and ethnicity, national origin, socioeconomic status, religion, geographic location or any other dimension of diversity.

In a previous post, I outlined a draft for a D&I for Participation Strategy. Since this time, we’ve been busily designing the insights phase – which launches today. In this first phase, we’re asking Mozillians to self-nominate, or nominate others for a series of focus groups with D&I topics relevant to regional leadership, events, project design and participation in projects and beyond. These insights will generate initiatives and experiments that lead us to a first version of the strategy

To be successful moving forward, our focus groups must represent the diversity of our global community including a range of:

First languages other than English

Region & time zones

Skill-sets (technical and non-technical) contribution

Active & inactive contributors

Students & professionals

Gender identities

Ethnicities, races, and cultural backgrounds

Ages

Bandwidth & accessibility needs

Students, professionals, retired and everyone in between

New, emerging and established contributors

Staff, community project maintainers designing for participation

Focus groups will be conducted in person, online and many in first languages other than English. We’ll also be reaching out for 1:1 interviews where it feels more suitable to group interviews.

If you believe that you, or someone you know can provide key insights needed for a d&I community strategy – please, please, please nominate them! Thank you!

Nominations will close January 23rd at 12:00 UTC. For more information, and updates please check our D&I for Participation Strategy wiki.