Help Review Mozilla’s Community Participation Guidelines 2.0 (Draft)

TL;DR We need you! There are 3 ways to give feedback on the draft of Mozilla’s Community Participation Guidelines. The draft is available in both English and Spanish (and yes, more languages will be included in future!).

1. By joining our #Mozillians Telegram Group or on Twitter tomorrow, Thursday March 9th at 7 AM PST (your time).

2. Directly on Discourse – English or Spanish.

3. Via the Activate Campaign (which comes with recognition of completion) – English or Spanish

Longer version!

D&I lead at Mozilla Larissa Shapiro, and her team have been working very hard on a 2.0 version of our Community Participation Guidelines, you can find the current version online here.

Why are we revisiting and improving our guidelines.

Diversity is the mix of people, and Inclusion is getting the mix to work well together.





The Community Participation Guidelines draft is intended to support a diverse and inclusive Mozilla by laying out expected behavior, consequences and reporting. Please help us make this resources one that enriches our experiences – making Mozilla an empowered, safe and rewarding place to be.

There are 3 ways to give feedback (and hear from others)