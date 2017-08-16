Together with help from leaders in Teaching Open Source(TOS), POSSE and others, I’m developing a series of learning modules intended to help Computer Science / Technical Students gain a holistic understanding of open source, with goals for build-in opportunities to ‘learn by doing’. These modules are intended to enable students in their goals as they build Open Source Clubs(new website coming soon) on their campuses.
And I need your help!
I need your brain, what it knows about Open Source, what skills, knowledge, attitudes, visions you think are important and crucial. I also need your brain to ..um brainstorm(!) ideas for real world value in open source ‘open educational’ offerings.
There’s a Github task for that!
Did I mention I need your Open Source Brain? I really do…
You’ll find checklists for review at the bottom of each
- Module 1- Open is a noun, verb an attitude!
- Module 2 – Through the Looking Glass – Evaluating Open Source Projects
- Module 3 – Opening Your Project 101
- Module 4 – Stepping Into an Open Project (soft skills)
- Module 5 – Stepping Into an Open Project (technical skills)
- Module 6 – Prototyping your Future!
- Question! Creating Real World Value for Open Source ‘Open Education’ resources.