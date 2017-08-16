Together with help from leaders in Teaching Open Source(TOS), POSSE and others, I’m developing a series of learning modules intended to help Computer Science / Technical Students gain a holistic understanding of open source, with goals for build-in opportunities to ‘learn by doing’. These modules are intended to enable students in their goals as they build Open Source Clubs(new website coming soon) on their campuses.

And I need your help!

I need your brain, what it knows about Open Source, what skills, knowledge, attitudes, visions you think are important and crucial. I also need your brain to ..um brainstorm(!) ideas for real world value in open source ‘open educational’ offerings.

There’s a Github task for that!

Did I mention I need your Open Source Brain? I really do…

You’ll find checklists for review at the bottom of each